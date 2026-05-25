Murph Challenge with Vinton Police Department

VINTON, Va. – Memorial Day gives us a chance to recognize the men and women who have died serving our country, but there’s a tradition over the years that’s given us a unique perspective.

The Murph Challenge continues to draw participants every year looking to replicate the physical challenge and heroic efforts demonstrated by Navy Seal Lieutenant Michael Murphy in Afghanistan.

Photojournalist Greg Moore gives us a closer look at one of the challenges going on in Vinton Monday.