Home soil delivery arrives with snake inside; meet the newest ambassador at Wildlife Center of Virginia

The Wildlife Center of Virginia has a new ambassador snake — and the nonprofit is turning her unusual backstory into a fundraiser with a public naming contest.

Wildlife Center of Virginia launches naming contest for new ambassador snake. (Wildlife Center of Virginia)

Recommended Videos

The Eastern hog-nosed snake, estimated to be about a year old, was admitted to the center Feb. 19, 2026, after a series of events that began with an unexpected delivery.

She was accidentally delivered to someone’s home in a load of soil, according to the center Director of Outreach, Connor Gillespie.

The homeowner gave the snake to a friend, who kept her as a pet for about six months before realizing Eastern hog-nosed snakes are listed as a Species of Greatest Conservation Need and that it is not legal to keep one.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources advised the person to bring the snake to the Wildlife Center for appropriate care, the center said.

After she was admitted, the center determined she could not be released because she had been kept as a pet and her exact origin is unknown.

Instead, staff identified her calm demeanor as a good fit for the center’s animal ambassador program, a role reserved for animals that help educate the public.

Wildlife Center of Virginia launches naming contest for new ambassador snake. (Wildlife Center of Virginia)

After several months of care and observation, the center’s outreach team officially welcomed her as an ambassador.

Staff describe her as “very personable,” often appearing to watch activity in the center’s library, where her enclosure is located.

They say she sometimes slithers toward staff when they open the enclosure and is comfortable being handled. She was very friendly when she came to visit the 10 News Studios in Roanoke.

Gillespie said Eastern hog-nosed snakes are known for their shovel-shaped noses, which they use to dig through soil to find prey — a trait that inspired the “hog-nosed” name.

In the wild, their favorite food is toads.

They are also famous for an over-the-top defense mechanism: When threatened, they may play dead by rolling onto their backs, going limp and opening their mouths. Some may writhe as if in pain, release a foul-smelling musk or regurgitate a recent meal to seem less appealing to predators.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia is using the naming contest to raise money for its work, inviting the public to help pick a name for the newest ambassador. The two choices: Ziggy or Ember. You can cast your vote for just $1. All proceeds benefit the center.

Vote here. Voting is open May 25 through June 3. Every dollar you donate counts as one vote toward your favorite name.