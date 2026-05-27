Roanoke County locks in $693M budget, 10-year plan for schools, libraries, safer roads

Roanoke County, VA – Roanoke County has officially approved its fiscal year 2026-27 budget and a 10-year Capital Improvement Plan — decisions that will reshape classrooms, libraries, and roads for years to come.

The combined county-and-school budget totals approximately $693 million. The county also lowered its real estate tax rate from $1.04 to $1.03 per $100 of assessed value — a small but notable change that translates to roughly $20 in annual savings for the owner of a $200,000 home, or $30 for a $300,000 home.

Schools get record funding

The single largest budget item is the county’s transfer to Roanoke County Public Schools — approximately $96.94 million for fiscal year 2027, a record high. That money funds teachers, buses, school services, and day-to-day operations across the district.

But the investment in schools goes well beyond the operating budget. The 10-year Capital Improvement Plan outlines hundreds of millions in school construction and renovation projects scheduled across the decade:

Northside Middle School: approximately $42.5 million for a multi-year renovation and expansion

Hidden Valley Middle School: approximately $47.3 million, scheduled in later CIP years

Glenvar Elementary: approximately $22.6 million in significant planned work

Roanoke County Career and Technology Center: approximately $15.4 million

School Capital Maintenance Program: $26.5 million over the 10-year plan for ongoing repairs and upgrades

For families, the construction timeline could mean changes to drop-off patterns or temporary classroom moves during heavy build phases. The operating transfer also supports teacher pay steps for the coming school year.

Hollins Library rebuild is already underway

One of the most visible near-term projects is the Hollins Library rebuild. The county has entered into a comprehensive construction contract at a guaranteed maximum price of approximately $9.54 million. Staff members estimate the project will wrap up in summer 2027.

Located on Peters Creek Road, the site will see active construction in the months ahead — meaning the branch could face temporary closures or reduced services while crews work. The end result will be a new or significantly upgraded facility.

Smaller library projects are also on the books. The CIP dedicates approximately $2.76 million to renovations and expansions at Bent Mountain and Mount Pleasant libraries, likely appearing in the later years of the 10-year plan. County-wide library line items also cover furniture, lighting, and public technology replacement — meaning updated computers and refreshed interior spaces at branches throughout the system.

Plantation Road gets a pedestrian safety plan

On the roads front, the Board formally adopted a Pedestrian Road Safety Assessment for Plantation Road into the county’s 200 Plan — the official step that moves the corridor from study to design and funding.

Roanoke County Transportation Planner Nathan Grim said the need was clear.

“That was definitely the concern there because Food Lion employees were saying how bad the crashes were there,” Grim said.

In practical terms, the assessment recommends new crosswalks, sidewalks, curb ramps, improved signage, and possibly pedestrian beacons or traffic calming measures at high-risk spots — phased in over months to a few years as design and funding are finalized.

The CIP also funds the Transportation Alternatives Program — approximately half a million dollars reflected in FY27 — covering local intersection fixes, small safety projects, and stormwater and drainage work tied to road safety. Short term, that means occasional lane closures or detours during construction seasons. Long term, it means safer crossings and repaired road sections.

The 10-year plan — and what it will cost

The full Capital Improvement Plan totals approximately $286 million over 10 years and includes about $60 million in bonds spread across several years.

Supervisors are clear that this vote sets priorities — future boards will still need to approve the actual borrowing. Board of Supervisors member Paul Mahoney summed up the concerns of future debt.

“We are saying we’re on board with the kind of debt load through 2036,” Mahoney said.

Fellow Supervisor David Radford acknowledged that flexibility must be preserved for future decision-makers.

“We can’t tie the hands of a future board,” Radford explained, “We need to have a discussion with that and with our staff so we can kind of look at where were going with this,” Radford said.

What to watch for

In the short term, residents should expect construction crews at library and school sites, surveying activity along Plantation Road, and occasional detours or lane closures. Public meeting notices for project designs are also likely in the coming months.

Longer term, the plan promises upgraded schools, a rebuilt Hollins Library, expanded neighborhood branches, and safer pedestrian corridors — with bond debt payments that will factor into future budget conversations and decisions through 2036.