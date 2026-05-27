More Showers & Storms Wednesday

This Wednesday morning is a very muggy one! Dewpoints remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s for most of the region. Although the umbrella isn’t needed, it will still feel as though we are on the brink of summertime storms, which will be the case this afternoon!

Dew Points Current as of 7:00AM (WSLS 2026)

Storms this afternoon could be on the stronger side. Our window for these storms to arrive will be between 1-3 PM, lasting through the evening hours. The main threats with these pop-up storms will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall.

SPC Day 1 (WSLS 2026)

That heavy rainfall could also easily lead to flash flooding, especially in the Southside Zone, where we have already accumulated nearly 6 inches of rainfall within the past 3 days.

Please be sure to stay weather aware today and be in a place where you can hear alerts if they are issued.

Fladh Flood Risk Wednesday (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows just how spotty the coverage will be this afternoon. These storms will last through sunset, with all precipitation exiting around sunrise tomorrow.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

After the sunrise showers exit tomorrow morning, we enter a stretch of dry days! It will be very pleasant through the weekend, with our next best chance of rain not arriving until Monday. Have a great Hump Day!