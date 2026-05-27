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VSP issues CODI Alert for missing two-year-old in Martinsville

According to VSP, Omarion Smith was last seen with two individuals who have active arrest warrants against them

10 News Digital Team

CODI ALERT FOR OMARION SMITH (COURTESY OF VSP) (VSP2026)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Virginia State Police announced Wednesday that the agency had issued a CODI Alert for a missing two-year-old.

According to VSP, the Martinsville Police Department is searching for Omarion Smith, who is described as a black male with brown eyes. He is 3′4 and weighs 40 pounds.

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Smith was last seen on May 12 at West Fayette Street in Martinsville with Decorrius Thompson and Kaniya Finney. Finney was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt.

Finney and Thompson both have active arrest warrants against them for their connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in the city May 12.

VSP says the disappearance poses a credible threat to Smith’s safety.

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