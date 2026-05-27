VSP issues CODI Alert for missing two-year-old in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Virginia State Police announced Wednesday that the agency had issued a CODI Alert for a missing two-year-old.

According to VSP, the Martinsville Police Department is searching for Omarion Smith, who is described as a black male with brown eyes. He is 3′4 and weighs 40 pounds.

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Smith was last seen on May 12 at West Fayette Street in Martinsville with Decorrius Thompson and Kaniya Finney. Finney was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt.

Finney and Thompson both have active arrest warrants against them for their connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in the city May 12.

VSP says the disappearance poses a credible threat to Smith’s safety.