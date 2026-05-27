Dudley Elementary community rallies to replace unsafe playground

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – Students at Dudley Elementary School have been without a functioning playground since March — and the school community isn’t waiting on the budget cycle to fix it.

The playground, which is 20 years old, was roped off after staff noticed safety issues caused by years of wear and tear. Exposed screws and separating weight-bearing structures made it too dangerous for students to use.

“Because of age and, of course, being in the elements and wear and tear over 20 years, some things have happened like certain screws have become exposed, and there are some places where you would need it to be weight-bearing that are separating,” said Chinah Jewell, a special education teacher and parent at Dudley Elementary. “So it would not be safe to continue to hold up a student population.”

Jewell noted that no children were injured before the playground was closed.

Why the school can’t foot the bill

Because the safety issues emerged mid-year, the playground replacement wasn’t part of the school system’s budget planning cycle. Waiting for traditional funding channels would delay the project well beyond the upcoming school year.

“This happened mid-year and was quite a surprise to us,” Jewell said. “For other funds to supplement or for the school system or state or funding to happen, it would be much delayed. It would have to be a longer cycle.”

The funding challenge, however, extends beyond just Dudley Elementary. Franklin County Public Schools has 10 elementary schools and no established recurring funding stream for playground upgrades or replacements, according to the Division Superintendent of the Franklin County Public School System, Dr. Kevin W. Siers.

“Unfortunately, raising funds for playground upgrades and replacement typically fall to parent-teacher organizations at elementary schools and this is not unique to Franklin County,” Siers said.

Siers said the division has requested an additional $100,000 per year from the Franklin County Board of Supervisors for playground equipment as part of next year’s budget — a starting point for establishing a dedicated funding stream. However, whether that funding will be approved remains uncertain.

“We will not be sure if we’ll be able to keep it as a priority until the state and local budgets are finalized,” Siers said.

Despite the systemic challenges, Siers praised the Dudley community’s response.

“Dudley Elementary School has done a tremendous job in raising the needed funds quickly, and we greatly appreciate the community and parent support that has made it happen,” he said.

To get a new playground in place before students return in the fall, the school community is raising the funds itself.

“This was the way that we can ensure that the kids could be in it as soon as possible,” Jewell said.

Saturday’s market day fundraiser

The school is hosting a community market day this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dudley Elementary School. The event will feature approximately 30 vendors, live music, concessions and a donation table — with all proceeds going directly toward the new playground.

The vendor lineup covers a wide range of offerings, from food to services to household goods.

“We have sourdough bread. We have handmade goat soap. We have yard sale tables — we even have some fidget toys. We have a travel agent,” Jewell said. “We have something for any age, any interest.”

Vendors have already donated to participate by paying for their booth space, meaning every purchase made at the event directly supports the school’s goal.

“You can support us fully by supporting them, but also purchasing concessions and things like that,” Jewell said.

Community members who simply want to donate can bring any amount — large or small — to the donation table on Saturday.

“If we had 200 people bring their change, we could be closer to our goal,” Jewell said. “Just showing up, I think, gives a big message to the students and the school community that we’re all a family in this community and that we care.”

Raffle tickets, prizes worth more than $150

Attendees can also purchase raffle tickets at the event for $5 each or five for $20. The winner will be announced on June 1st and does not need to be present to claim the prize.

The raffle prize package — valued at more than $400— includes gift certificates and items from local businesses, including Bath & Body Works, Westlake-area restaurants, Advance Auto Parts and a car cleaning kit, among others.

“It’s one big winner and it only takes one ticket to win,” Jewell said. “But of course, you buy more tickets, more chances.”

Progress toward a $150,000 goal

The new playground costs about $150,000.

Since beginning fundraising efforts in April, the school has raised approximately $30,000 through a Krispy Kreme doughnut fundraiser, PTO contributions, raffle ticket sales and direct community donations.

A fundraising thermometer displayed inside the school tracks progress toward the goal, with each increment representing $10,000.

“So if we can color something in, maybe multiple, but definitely coloring something in after Saturday would be so rewarding and so cool for the kids to see,” Jewell said.

Students vote on new playground design

Students at Dudley Elementary also had a direct say in what their new playground will look like.

Principal Altice sent three playground design options home with students, and each child cast one vote for their favorite.

Jewell says the process is giving students a meaningful sense of investment in the outcome.

“Even if theirs isn’t picked, they were all great, but knowing that they had a choice and input in there, I just thought was really cool,” she said.

“I think it gave them a sense of ownership, also maybe more excitement, like we’re getting closer,” Jewell added.

More than just play

In the meantime, students are still going outside during recess. The school’s blacktop, basketball courts, kickball field and swings remain available, though the climbing structures are off limits.

Jewell emphasized that having a proper playground structure goes far beyond fun — it directly supports students’ ability to learn.

“It is research-proven that students need to have time outside with exercise. It engages the mind. It helps them focus,” she said. “Students of all abilities, even students that have learning challenges, sometimes that helps activate their focus in the classroom is getting that play out.”

If you want to get involved as a vendor, call 540-721-2621.

If you want to learn more about the fundraiser, click here.