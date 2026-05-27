Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office requesting public’s assistance in identifying person of interest

APPOMATTOX CO., Va. – The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it was requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest related to an incident that occurred at a Walmart located in the county.

According to officials, the sheriff’s office received a complaint from a citizen that reported while their children were using the changing room inside the store, which is located on Oakville Road, a cellular phone was observed being held over the top of the wall, appearing to record them without consent.

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Investigators have obtained a photograph of the person of interest connected to the incident and are asking anyone who may have recognized the individual to contact the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Appomattox Co. Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-2666