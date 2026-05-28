Local shelters urge community to adopt as dog adoptions decline

Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection are calling on the community for help as dog adoptions continue to decline across the Roanoke Valley and beyond.

While adoptions are slowing down, the number of dogs arriving at shelters continues to rise. In fact, so far this year, 265 dogs have already been taken in by Angels of Assisi.

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“This isn’t just something one shelter is experiencing. We’re seeing it across our entire region,” said Ethan Claridge, Director of Adoptions. “Dogs are staying in shelters longer, while more continue arriving every week.”

The shelters are packed with lovable dogs of every breed, size, and age, all waiting for a forever home.

Every adoptable dog receives full veterinary care, including spay/neuter, microchipping, vaccines, and monthly preventatives.

Plus, if your new pet gets sick within 10 days of adoption, Angels of Assisi will cover the treatment costs at their Community Pet Clinic.

To view adoptable pets and fill out an application at Angels of Assisi, visit www.angelsofassisi.org/available-pets or email adoptions@angelsofassisi.org for any additional questions.

Angels of Assisi’s Adoption Center is open daily from 12 to 6 p.m., no appointment needed.