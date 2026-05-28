Lynchburg Fire Department rescues man from James River

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Fire Department rescued a man from the James River early Thursday morning.

Shortly before 7 a.m., Lynchburg emergency dispatchers got a call from a man fishing along the banks of the James River who had spotted a man in the water calling for help.

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By the time Lynchburg Police and the Lynchburg Fire Department’s swiftwater rescue team arrived at the scene, the man had floated downstream toward Percival’s Island. Crews were able to rescue him from the water within 10 minutes.

Authorities say it’s unclear how the man fell in the water. He has been taken to Lynchburg General Hospital.