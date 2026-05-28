Pedestrian hit on Campbell Avenue in Roanoke dies from injuries

ROANOKE, Va. – A pedestrian who was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle earlier this month has died, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

As we’ve previously reported, the incident happened on May 9, around 10:11 p.m., in the 600 block of Campbell Avenue.

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The victim was identified as 63-year-old Gary Wayne St. Clair. Authorities say he died from his injuries on May 18.

According to Roanoke Police, the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

Investigators determined that the pedestrian stepped out into the roadway in an attempt to cross the road and was not within a crosswalk or pedestrian area.

The driver is not facing any charges.