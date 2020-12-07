Pearl Harbor Day: Photos of damage still resonate, almost eight decades later

Monday marks the anniversary of one of the most significant days in U.S. and world history, a day that still lives in infamy, 79 years later.
On Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese forces mounted a surprise aerial attack on Pearl Harbor, the U.S. Navy base in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The carnage was big, with more than 2,403 Americans killed and unspeakable damage to ships and planes on the base.
It was also the event that triggered the United States officially entering World War II.
If pictures in your school history class didn’t convey just how bad the damage was, the photos below likely will. All photos are copyright Getty Images.