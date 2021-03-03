WATCH: Rockbridge County SRO’s amazing ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ rendition for school talent show

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A local school resource officer had a little fun with his students by guest-starring in the school’s talent show.

Organizers of the annual Rockbridge County High School talent show asked Deputy Chris Norris if he would put something together for the virtual event.

To everyone’s surprise, not only can Norris, his voice is awesome!

In case you didnt know it, Rockbridge County High School will be having a virtual Talent Show. They have asked if I would would participate and submit a video. This is my contribution. Hope you like it, There's a special message at the end. Posted by Christopher Norris on Thursday, February 25, 2021

He says he typically only sings at church, but couldn’t pass up the opportunity to continue showing students his personal side.

At the end of the video, Norris announced to students that he’s transferring to be an SRO at a local elementary school.

“I thought this would be another way that I could let them know that I was going to miss them, and I would still have them in my heart and in my mind and get to tell them goodbye,” said Norris.

Besides singing, Norris has learned the dance to Michael Jackson’s Billy Jean and performed it for students in the past.