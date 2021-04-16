Southwest Virginia thanks its 911 dispatchers for working to keep community safe

ROANOKE, Va. – Southwest Virginia and communities across the country are celebrating and honoring our headset heroes—those who are heard, but not seen.

This week, Dispatcher Appreciation Week celebrates 911 dispatchers who work behind the scenes to keep us safe, holding up the thin gold line between the public and the first responders who are sent on the scene to aid people in their time of need.

Dispatchers work hard around the clock every day to keep the public safe, even during a pandemic when many are forced to stay home.

Police, Fire and EMS crews, along with organizations and individuals, planned special events and recognitions this week to celebrate their efforts.

On behalf of 10 News, we would like to say, ‘thank you!’