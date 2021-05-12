My pandemic pregnancy: ‘You wait that long -- it was not exactly what I expected to have happen’

Author’s note: This is not MY personal story, per se, (despite the “my pandemic pregnancy” headline), but a story told by our readers, week by week. Today’s is shared by Hilary.

You might have heard that being pregnant, trying to get pregnant, or delivering right about now is strange, in this ongoing age of COVID-19. But how? In what ways? We’re going to tell you. To contribute your own experience, scroll all the way down to the bottom of this article and tap the link.

Hilary Blevins wasn’t sure if she’d ever be a mom.

In what now seems like another lifetime, she was married and divorced, and the two of them never had children -- and Blevins re-entered the dating scene well into her 30s.

When the Hazel Park, Michigan woman met her now-husband, she remembers asking on their first date, “Would you do it again?,” meaning, would he ever have more kids? He’s the father to two older children.

Ad

“And he said sure,” Blevins recalls. “By the time he and I got married, I was 39. (Having a child) wasn’t something I thought was possible.”

But they got pregnant.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad