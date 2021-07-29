Partly Cloudy icon
Movie under the stars, theatre in the park happening Round Town

Events happening this weekend.

Patrick McKee, Anchor

Enjoy a movie under the stars. Botetourt County Parks and Rec and Family Preservation Services will show Disney/Pixar’s Onward. Food trucks and vendors will also be set up. The movie starts Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. at Blue Ridge Park.

Virginia Children’s Theatre presents ‘Oz: A Staged Concert’. The show features music from the popular Broadway musicals The Wizard of Oz, Wicked and The Wiz. There are shows Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. in Roanoke’s Elmwood Park. Tickets start at $10.

The New River Valley Fair continues. Enjoy the rides, food and entertainment. It runs until 10:30 tonight, Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, children 7-11 are $2 and kids 6 and under get in for free.

Wolfbane Productions hosts its first-ever Hero Day. There will be activities for kids, meet and greets with characters from Disney and Marvel, games and more. Grab your cape and head to the Wolfbane Performing Arts Center in Appomattox from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids under 12.

