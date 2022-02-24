This store’s Black-created products will have you wanting all the things

Once again, Target has nailed its celebration of Black History Month.

If you’ve yet to see all the amazing items they have available to customers -- items the store says “honors the sacrifice of Black leaders of the past while amplifying and celebrating the voices of the Black community today” -- you really must check it out.

This year, the company has created a collection called Creating Our Own Future, 86% of which was created with Black designers or by Black businesses.

The products range from accessories and apparel to books, food, home decorations, stationary, beverages, toys, music and more.

There are also featured products designed by three winners of a design challenge of students at historically black colleges and universities (HBCU), which plays a critical role in supporting and developing Black talent.

A shirt with art by HBCU Design Challenge Winner, Kah’Milah Ledgester, Florida A&M University. (Target)

In addition, Target has made a point to be sure a portion of the T-shirts are made in part with cotton that’s sourced from Bridgeforth Farms, a fifth-generation Black family farm.

“By celebrating the makers of today and tomorrow, we’re illuminating Black joy as the foundation of our collection and beyond,” the store said about its line.

Scroll below to see just a few of the beautiful items Target is featuring this year by Black designers.

CeeCee’s Closet headwrap. (Target)

Hoodie designed by HBCU Challenge winner, Trey Baker, Hampton University. (Target)

Coloring Pins, Black History 365 Pins. (Target)

Throw pillow designed by Candice Luter . (Target)