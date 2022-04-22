Radford woman thanks her Saint Francis service dog for positively changing her life

A dog that’s proven to be a life-changing partner is helping her owner once more.

RADFORD, Va. – A dog that’s proven to be a life-changing partner is helping her owner once more.

Since they were partnered by Saint Francis service dogs two years ago, Lucy Gilmore, of Radford, says her black lab service dog Beck has drastically improved her life and brought her joy.

Not only has Beck helped her become more social and live a more independent life, but she also has become a great water companion.

Gilmore is an avid swimmer. Beck frequently does laps with her in the pool and even goes with her on the river.

“She’s wonderful. She’s probably the best thing that ever happened to me,” Gilmore said.

To give back, Gilmore is raising money for Saint Francis services dogs during their annual barks and rec fundraiser happening now.

Erin Morris said Gilmore’s story is an inspiration for the organization.

“A service dog really does change the life of our partners. It’s why we do what we do. It has a massive impact on the way they are able to interact with the world and it’s just an amazing thing to see,” Morris said.

Ad

The organization raises and trains service dogs like beck at no cost to the partner.

It’s a process that takes $25,000 and two years to complete.

To donate to Gilmore for Barks and Rec, click here.