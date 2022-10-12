51º

How important is farming still to the U.S.? These facts and figures might surprise you

Test your knowledge, or learn more, with this quiz on National Farmer’s Day

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Even with all the technological advancements and how faster paced the world has become in the last couple of centuries, there is a timeless part of society that is as important as ever.

Farming might not be a glamorous job for many, but simply put, we might not exist without the hardworking farm owners and laborers out there.

In honor of National Farmer’s Day, take the quiz below to either test your knowledge on facts and figures about farming, learn more about them, or do both.

Facts and figures are according to fb.org.

Thank you to all the farmers out there!

