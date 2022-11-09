WATCH: Live Florida beach cams as Hurricane Nicole slams into east coast

(Andrew Harnik, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The view of the intracoastal waterway from Mar-a-lago, former President Donald Trump's club in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Tropical Storm Nicole is forcing people from their homes in the Bahamas and it threatens to grow into a rare November hurricane in Florida on Wednesday. It already has shut down airports and prompted an evacuation order that includes Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Hurricane Nicole is expected to make landfall on Florida’s east coast Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane.

Take a look below at some of the live cameras in cities throughout Florida as the storm makes its way to the east coast.

To track Hurricane Nicole, visit News 6 in Orlando or News4JAX in Jacksonville.

Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach

Port Canaveral

Port Canaveral

Flagler Beach

Flagler Beach

Orlando

Orlando

Jacksonville Beach

Jacksonville Beach

Hollywood Beach

Hollywood Beach

Deerfield Beach

Deerfield Beach

Cocoa Beach

Cocoa Beach

Marathon

Tampa

Key West

Key West