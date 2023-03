Residents continue to recover possessions and secure homes that were damaged by Friday's tornado on March 26, 2023 in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. A least 26 people died when an EF-4 tornado ripped through the small town of Rolling Fork and other nearby communities on Friday evening. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The town of Rolling Fork, Mississippi was hit be a deadly tornado on Friday that left 26 people dead and others very injured.

The EF-4 tornado destroyed practically every thing that came in its path in the small town, and also caused damage in surrounding communities.

The photos of the devastation caused by the tornado is just heartbreaking. You can see photos below of what happened in Rolling Fork.

Workers repair power lines damaged fduring Friday's tornado on March 26, 2023 in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. A least 26 people died when an EF-4 tornado ripped through the small town of Rolling Fork and other nearby communities on Friday evening. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Brothers Bobby and Tommy Pamplin cook burgers and sausages for residents working to recover from Friday's tornado on March 26, 2023 in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. The two drove down from North Mississippi to volunteer with their fellow Masons from lodge #669. A least 26 people died when an EF-4 tornado ripped through the small town of Rolling Fork and other nearby communities on Friday evening. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Rubble is all that remains of the Sharkey-Issaquena County Library after it was struck by Friday's tornado on March 26, 2023 in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. A least 26 people died when an EF-4 tornado ripped through the small town of Rolling Fork and other nearby communities on Friday evening. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Residents continue to recover possessions and secure homes that were damaged by Friday's tornado on March 26, 2023 in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. A least 26 people died when an EF-4 tornado ripped through the small town of Rolling Fork and other nearby communities on Friday evening. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Residents continue to recover possessions and secure homes that were damaged by Friday's tornado on March 26, 2023 in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. A least 26 people died when an EF-4 tornado ripped through the small town of Rolling Fork and other nearby communities on Friday evening. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

A resident takes a break from recovery work at their home following Friday's tornado on March 27, 2023 in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. At least 26 people died when an EF-4 tornado ripped through the town and other nearby communities on Friday evening. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Residents and volunteers continue their recovery efforts in the aftermath of Friday's tornado on March 27, 2023 in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. At least 26 people died when an EF-4 tornado ripped through the small town of Rolling Fork and other nearby communities on March 24th. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Workers search for a water shutoff valve as the town works to restore water pressure following Friday's tornado on March 27, 2023 in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. At least 26 people died when an EF-4 tornado ripped through the town and other nearby communities on Friday evening. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Fleeda Farrar looks over her home that was destroyed during Friday's tornado on March 27, 2023 in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. Farrar, who had lived in the home for 52 years, escaped without any serious injuries after the entire home collapsed around her. At least 26 people died when an EF-4 tornado ripped through the small town of Rolling Fork and other nearby communities on March 24th. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)