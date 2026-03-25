International Waffle Day: Where do you get the best waffles in Central and Southwest Virginia?

If you’re a fan of waffles, today’s your time to shine. It’s International Waffle Day, and we’re stacking up the fun with a quick, tasty survey.

Whether you whip up waffles from scratch or reach for a box of Kellogg’s Eggo, this holiday is the perfect excuse to enjoy a few extra. International Waffle Day started in Sweden, but now it’s celebrated by waffle lovers everywhere.

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As you dig into your favorite stack, let us know where you go for the best waffles in Central and Southwest Virginia. Just fill out the survey below. Can’t see it? Try clearing your cache and refreshing the page.