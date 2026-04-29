Share a poem, lyric or original poetry with 10 News for ‘Poem in Your Pocket Day!’

On Thursday, April 30, WSLS 10 News will be sharing excerpts from our favorite poems, song lyrics and original poetry submitted by you our viewers on our morning show, starting at 5 a.m.

On Thursday, April 30, WSLS 10 News will be sharing excerpts from our favorite poems, song lyrics and original poetry submitted by you, our viewers, on our morning show, starting at 5 a.m.

You can join the fun by adding yours here or on our Facebook page.

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Whether it’s a line from a sonnet of Shakespeare or any famous poet, a memorable earworm from a song you love or something you yourself wrote, we invite you to join us in taking part in poets.org’s event.

Poetry is meant to travel. However you share it, the goal is simple: put a poem into someone else’s day. This is the 30th year the organization has hosted ‘Poem in Your Pocket Day.’

In Charlottesville, ‘Poem in Your Pocket Day’ has grown into a citywide tradition led by the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library. Each year, volunteers distribute thousands of poem scrolls across the city—in hospitals, libraries, schools, small businesses, and along the downtown pedestrian mall.

The response is immediate and personal. People return for more poems, share favorites from memory, and carry what they receive with them. It’s a simple idea, multiplied: one poem, passed from hand to hand, until it belongs to a whole community.

Read more about ‘Poem in Your Pocket Day’ by clicking here!