Juneteenth Quiz: Fact or Fiction? See how well you know the holiday

On June 19, people across the country come together to celebrate and honor the historical significance of Juneteenth.

On June 19, people across the country come together to celebrate and honor the historical significance of Juneteenth. While its roots go back more than a century, Juneteenth is the nation’s youngest federal holiday, officially designated as such in 2021.

The holiday marks June 19, 1865, the day Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced that the last enslaved people in the Confederacy were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

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But how much do you know about Juneteenth? Test your knowledge by taking our fact-or-fiction quiz below: