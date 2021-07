IHOP is ringing in its 63rd anniversary with a sweet deal for pancake-lovers across the nation.

On Tuesday, July 13, customers can get a short stack of pancakes for just 58 cents, which is a nod to when the breakfast chain opened in 1958.

The deal is for dine-in customers only from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to IHOP, the deal is limited to just one short stack per guest.

Click here for more information.