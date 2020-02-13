Who Is The Rock's Daughter Simone Johnson? Meet the Teen Carrying on Her Family's Wrestling Legacy

Simone Johnson may be the daughter of WWE superstar-turned-actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, but it was actually her grandmother who sparked her interest in the sport.



In an interview for WWE, Simone recalled being a young kid when her beloved grandma showed her a collection of old family wrestling videos going back decades.



"The minute that I started watching it, I fell in love and I knew that it was what I wanted to do," she said.



Now, her dream is becoming a reality. The WWE, along with Simone's doting parents, announced Monday that the 18-year-old is officially starting on the path to become the first fourth-generation Superstar in WWE history.

“Simone Johnson’s unbridled passion and incredible drive has earned her a coveted spot training with the elite athletes from around the world at the WWE Performance Center,” said Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events & Creative.



Last year, the high school grad headed to the Big Apple to attend New York University. She told WWE's Cathy Kelly she will be continuing her education studying entertainment management, all while beginning her training regiment.



"My parents have always been really big on me going to college, furthering my education, and I want to make them proud and I also want that for myself," Johnson said.



Johnson had been previously signed to the agency IMG models. In 2018, she was the first-ever Golden Globes Ambassador. She also has a huge following on Instagram, where she frequently posts about her pets, family and friends.

And of course, Johnson comes from a long line of wrestling legends that includes her mega-famous dad, her grandfather Rocky Johnson and great-grandfather "High Chief" Peter Maivia.

“It means the world to me,” Johnson said. “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”

WWE Legend Tackled by Audience Member Inside Ring While Giving Hall of Fame Speech

WWE Wrestler Roman Reigns Announces Break From the Ring as Leukemia Returns

The Technology That Saved the Life of WWE Heir Shane McMahon in Helicopter Crash