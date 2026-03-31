Virginia House Bill allows for veterinarians to indicate whether they want to work for private or public shelters

HB 1287 was unanimously passed in the Virginia General Assembly, and was supported heavily by the Best Friends Animal Society.

“This unanimous vote is a win for pets and the shelters working every day to care for them. By helping connect licensed veterinarians with shelters across the Commonwealth, HB 1287 will strengthen access to timely veterinary care and help get adoptable cats and dogs out of Virginia shelters and into loving homes where they belong.” David Wesoloski, Manager, Grassroots Advocacy, Best Friends Animal Society.

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The bill is stated as follows:

“Directs the Board of Veterinary Medicine to amend its applications for licensure and renewal of licensure to allow applicants to indicate interest in serving as a veterinarian for public or private animal shelters and to provide disclosure that, if the applicant indicates such interest, the Board shall provide the applicant’s name and contact information to the State Veterinarian for inclusion on a list distributed to animal shelters quarterly."

If signed into law, the bill will take effect on July 1, 2026.