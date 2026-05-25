Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - May 25, 2026

VIRGINIA – Drivers nationwide are still feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices continue to fluctuate. 10 News is working for you to break down what drivers can expect across the region on Memorial Day.

As millions head home after the holiday weekend, AAA is reporting gas prices at a four-year high. But while national prices continue to trend upward, the good news is that Virginia prices are starting to pump the brakes, just a little, as they slightly decrease.

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As of Monday, May 25, the Virginia average for regular gas is $4.387, according to AAA. Premium averages $5.224 per gallon, while diesel averages $5.485 per gallon.

Wondering where you can find gas on the cheaper side? We’ve got you covered!

According to GasBuddy:

In Roanoke, the Sam’s Club on Towne Square Boulevard continues to be a good place to save. It has regular gas at $3.89 per gallon and premium at $4.29 per gallon. Additionally, the BJ’s on Hershberger Road has regular gas at $3.89 per gallon, premium at $4.33, and diesel at $4.93. Walmart on Plantation Road is also worth mentioning, as it has regular for $3.91 per gallon, premium for $4.33, and diesel for $4.91.

Traveling to the Southside area, GasBuddy reports regular gas at $3.93 per gallon at the Walmart at 261 Nor-Dan Drive in Danville. Another place with low prices is Murphy USA at 474 Mount Cross Road in Danville, with regular gas for $3.95 per gallon, premium for $4.77, and diesel for $4.94, according to GasBuddy.

As for Lynchburg, drivers can get regular gas for $4.07 per gallon and premium for $4.87 at the Sheetz at 14480 Wards Road.

Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.

Since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint war against Iran on Feb. 28, the cost of crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has spiked and swung rapidly. That’s because the conflict has caused deep supply chain disruptions and cuts from major oil producers across the Middle East.