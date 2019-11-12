Gourmet Pantry in Blacksburg shares how you can switch up your holiday menu
Join the Blacksburg cooking shop Saturday as it celebrate 20th anniversary
It's the holiday season, and people may stop in for dinner occasionally. Why not mix things up for your guests and try something new?
Roya Gharavi, owner of Gourmet Pantry, a Blacksburg cooking shop with cooking classes, spent the morning with 10 News reporter Megan Woods sharing a simple lentil salad recipe. She even added a few fall twists to the recipe.
Below is the listof ingredients for Gharavi's original lentil salad. After you've got all the ingredients, it's simple. Mix them all together in a bowl.
Below, there is also a list of ingredients to a salad dressing.
LENTIL SALAD (gluten free)
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ cup of lentil picked over and rinsed
- 3 ½ cups of water
- 1 cup of chopped onion
- 1 or 2 springs of fresh thyme
- 1 bay leaf
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground salt
- Teaspoon freshly ground salt
- Pinch of ground cloves (optional)
- 1 large tomato, chopped into ½-inch pieces (about ½ cup)
- ½ cup finely chopped green onions
- 2 tablespoons slivered almonds, toasted
- Chopped marinated artichokes
Artichoke Marinade (or you can buy artichokes already marinaded)
- 1 can artichoke hearts, chopped
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ teaspoon of dried or fresh basil
- ½ teaspoon of dried or fresh oregano
- 2 cloves of garlic
- Freshly ground pepper to taste
Salad Dressing
- 2-3 tablespoons of white balsamic, Champagne or sherry vinegar (add more to taste)
- 1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard
- ½ teaspoon of freshly ground salt (add more to taste)
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper (add more to taste)
- 4 tablespoons olive oil (add more to taste)
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Drops of Tabasco (to taste)
Gourmet Pantry also offers cooking classes and wine tastings. To celebrate the shop's 20th anniversary, Saturday there will be a special wine tasting event and everything in the store will be 20% off. For more information on the cooking shop click here.
