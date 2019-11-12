Tractor-trailer overturns on Danville Expressway
A tractor-trailer has overturned on the Danville Expressway, according to fire officials.
Authorities say the incident happened on the off ramp from the Danville Expressway going to Greensboro.
As of 11:30 a.m., one lane is blocked. The ramp will be closed once the wrecker arrives to upright the truck.
