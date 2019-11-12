28ºF

Tractor-trailer overturns on Danville Expressway

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

A tractor-trailer has overturned on the Danville Expressway, according to fire officials. 

Authorities say the incident happened on the off ramp from the Danville Expressway going to Greensboro. 

As of 11:30 a.m., one lane is blocked. The ramp will be closed once the wrecker arrives to upright the truck. 

