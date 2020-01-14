104-year-old WWII veteran asking for Valentine’s Day cards

STOCKTON, Calif. – A World War II veteran in California has one wish for Valentine’s Day.

He is asking as many people as possible to send him a card.

Maj. Bill White still wears the same dress blues made in the 1950s when he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps.

“I spent 30 years active duty and 54 retired,” said White.

Among his many medals is the one he’s most proud of, the Purple Heart, a badge of honor for surviving the Battle of Iwo Jima.

“The fact that I even survived is something. There weren’t too many of us,” said White.

On March 3, 1914, White led his Marines toward the front lines under heavy fire from the Japanese.

“When I was wounded, I didn’t have any choice in the matter. A grenade blew up six inches from me,” recalled White.

His injuries may have taken him off the battlefield, but his fighting spirit carried on in life.

“I’m still here at 104. Can’t complain,” said White.

The California native ends his days dining with is friends in Stockton, staying active and scrapbooking, in what’s become one of his favorite hobbies. He keeps a lifetime full of memories carefully preserved on bookshelves in his room, each organized by year.

“It’s kept me busy, just trying to keep track of everything that’s happened to me where and when,” said White.

And this Valentine’s day, White is hoping to add to his collection with card from people near and far.

“I’m going to save every one of them just as I did everything else up until now, and they’ll become a personal part of my history,” said White.

If you want to send White a valentine, mail it to the address below:

Operation Valentine

ATTN: Hold for Maj Bill White, USMC (Ret)

The Oaks at Inglewood

6725 Inglewood Ave.

Stockton, CA 95207