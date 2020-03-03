Two dead after tornadoes touch down in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Two are confirmed dead after at least two tornadoes touched down early Tuesday in Tennessee, including one that caused damage near downtown Nashville.

Two fatalities have been reported to the MNPD, the victims from East Nashville. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 3, 2020

The tornado reportedly stayed on the ground into Hermitage, about 10 miles east of the city.

A video posted online appeared to show a well-defined tornado in eastern Nashville.

Just filmed a #tornado pass north of my building and just north of the state capital! Wow! pic.twitter.com/HUd40rvdsD — Sam Shamburger (@shamnadoes) March 3, 2020

The National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings for Putnam County, east of Nashville. It confirmed the tornadoes were confirmed on radar.

A reported gas leak in the Germantown community of Nashville forced an evacuation shortly after the tornado moved through the city.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.