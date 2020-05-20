Having trouble creating a Facebook avatar? Here are a few possible reasons

Want to join in on the fun and make a Facebook avatar of your own, but can’t? You’re not alone, according to KSAT.

Fidji Simo, the head of the Facebook app, answered some questions after the avatars were announced last week.

According to Simo, the avatars are in the process of being rolled out, and will be here soon for those who don’t have them yet.

Here are some reasons she gave on why you might not be seeing an option to create an avatar, and how you can try to jumpstart the process:

Check if you are using the latest version of the Facebook app

Open your Facebook messenger and click on the “smiley face” button, then on the sticker tab, then on “Create Your Avatar!”

Click the Facebook icon at the bottom of your screen, then scroll down and select “See More,” then click on “Avatars,” click on “Next,” then on “Get started.”

One Reddit user said to make sure your location is turned on in Facebook

Another Reddit user said they were able to get theirs by using the “get it” icon in the lower right-hand corner of someone else’s avatar

Once you are able to create your avatar, you can match it to your physical appearance and select outfits for it.