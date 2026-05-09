Radford University, NRV Community Services team up to tackle maternal health crisis in rural Virginia

RADFORD, Va. – Radford University’s nursing program and New River Valley Community Services are bringing free maternal health resources directly to rural communities, starting with a street-level event in downtown Pulaski — and a second stop coming to Radford on May 15.

The partnership aims to close a widening gap in maternal care across Southwest Virginia, where hospital maternity and baby care units have been shutting down at an alarming rate.

“We are experiencing those maternal health deserts where a lot of maternity units and baby care units have closed in local and rural hospitals,” said Amanda Hudgins, Radford University Nursing Director of Research and Innovation.

Free services, no insurance required

The Pulaski event offered free maternal health screenings, baby care supplies, and information about local resources available to mothers in the New River Valley. Organizers say the on-the-ground format is intentional — designed to reach women who face real obstacles getting to a clinic.

“Transportation itself is a barrier,” said Mike Wade, Coordinator of Community Wellness at NRV Community Services. “I think there’s also just a lack of health literacy. So individuals in our community, a lot of them don’t have knowledge or maybe even necessarily the skill set to seek help and reach out for help.”

Wade said mobile events like this one also help reduce the anxiety some people feel walking into a formal medical setting. “We’re kind of bringing those resources and that support to them in an environment that they’re comfortable with, right here in downtown Pulaski,” he said.

Second event set for May 15 in Radford

The next free maternal health event is scheduled for Thursday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 401 W. Main St. in Radford. It is open to all women, regardless of pregnancy status. No cost. No insurance required. Walk-ins are welcome.

Free services at the May 15 event will include:

Maternal health screenings

Blood pressure, glucose, and urinalysis checks

Mental health and wellness screenings

Health education

Community resource connections

Giveaways, including baby care items, maternal wellness items, and women’s self-care resources (while supplies last)

Mobile clinic launching same day

The May 15 event also marks the launch of Radford University’s new mobile health clinic, Radford University Cares, which will operate in partnership with Anthem Health Keepers.

Hudgins said the clinic serves two purposes: expanding access to care and providing hands-on clinical training for nursing students. “It serves as a living classroom for our students to actually gain clinical learning experiences and provide care in rural and underserved populations,” she said.

Hudgins said the team is also gathering input directly from community members about what services they need most. “We’re actually inquiring with participants of what they would like to see in their communities and hope to be a resource for them in the future,” she said.

Why early intervention matters

Wade said early and consistent access to maternal health services can make a long-term difference for families. “We know how important it is to get early intervention to those women for the betterment of their own health, and the health of the children they are expecting,” he said. “It’s really important to have those early interventions to hopefully set that family up for success.”

Hudgins echoed that concern on a broader scale. “Maternal health is extremely important to avoid maternal morbidities and mortalities — not only here in Southwest Virginia but across our nation,” she said.