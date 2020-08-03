Safety experts caution that pandemic could increase drowning deaths

Safety experts are worried more drownings could happen this year due in part, to the pandemic. Worldwide, there are an estimated 320,000 deaths from drowning every year.

Sweltering summer temperatures, closed public pools, beaches without lifeguards and people desperate for relief during the pandemic are all driving up the risks of drowning.

Safety experts are also concerned about an increase in tragedies closer to home. As more families invest in backyard pools, while most swim schools are canceled.

The American Red Cross moved its in-person classes on water safety online.

“The last thing we want to do is to have someone who is untrained go into the water and then we end up with more than one victim.”

The American Red Cross says never swim alone and designate a “water watcher” when kids are swimming.