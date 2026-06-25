Angels of Assisi to hold mega pet adoption event Saturday

There is a big opportunity for potential pet owners to help a loving companion find a forever home through the Angels of Assisi Mega Pet Adoption event.

This Saturday’s Mega Adoption event will feature 15 rescue groups working together to showcase plenty of animals. An annual tradition, this is the first time in a while that organizers have put something together in the summer where families can be more involved in the process of welcoming a new member into their own family.

“It’s a really good time for families to adopt a pet because the kids are home. and that way everybody can enjoy their new puppy, their new kitten, their new dog, cat, bunny, whatever it is and get them acclimated to the house...so there’s time to spend with that pet and get to know them and kind of get them into a routine for when school starts back up again,” Lisa O’Neill, the Director for Angels of Assisi, said.

While many puppies and younger animals are looking for homes, there are some more matured animals that could fit better in some situations and might need quite as much attention.

The adoption event begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.