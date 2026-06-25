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Local News

Fieldale Pool celebrates 70 years serving the community

Greg Moore , 10 News

HENRY CO., Va. – For nearly three-quarters of a century, the Fieldale community has found a common way to stay cool.

Staff at the historic Fieldale Pool are celebrating a milestone for being in the community for 70 years. It first opened on June 27, 1956, and famously drew a crowd of more than 1100 people eager to welcome it with open arms at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Seven decades later, it stands as a treasured piece of local heritage and remains the only public pool serving Martinsville and Henry County.

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