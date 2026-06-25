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Man who pleaded guilty to setting Danville City Councilman on fire sentenced

Ethan Ellis, Community Journalist

Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes (Courtesy of Danville PD) (DPD2025)

DANVILLE, Va. – The man who pleaded guilty to setting Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler on fire has learned his fate.

Shotsie Michael Buck-Hayes was sentenced to life plus 10 years in prison, with all but 35 years of the life sentence and five years of the 10-year sentence suspended, meaning Shotsie will serve a total of 40 years. He also received 5 years of probation.

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According to previous reporting, Buck Hayes purchased $3 worth of gasoline and went to Vogler’s office on July 30, 2025, intending to kill him. Buck Hayes told authorities his wife had been having an intimate relationship with Vogler, a police detective previously testified in court. Vogler has served on the Danville City Council for more than a decade.

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