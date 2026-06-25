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Franklin County Sheriff’s Office K9 Vito to get donation of body armor

K9 Vito will receive a bullet and stab protective vest

10 News Digital Team

K9 Vito (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A four-legged member of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has been gifted new body armor.

K9 Vito will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s.

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The vest was sponsored by JoAnne Nikitas of Las Vegas and will be embroidered with the sentiment, “In memory of Marlow Mae Nikitas.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc, was established in 2009 and strives to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other body armor to dogs of law enforcement throughout the United States.

Since it was founded, the charity has provided more than 6,513 vests valued at $6.9 million to K9s in all 50 states.

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