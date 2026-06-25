Steamy, Stormy, and Sizzling: Here’s what to expect over the next 7 days

Roanoke, VA – If I had three words to sum up the next seven days,it would be the three words in this article’s headline.

80s and 90s

While Thursday is dry with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s, we start seeing more moisture flow into the region Friday and into the weekend. Showers and storms will be possible for the next three days, but Saturday by far appears to be the wettest day.

2 pm saturday

Going into next week we’ll have a pretty significant heat wave inbound. It is entirely possible we’re talking about temperatures closing in on 100 by the end of next week. Certainly something to watch for as we inch closer to July 4th.