Skip to main content
Clear icon
75º
Join Insider
Trending
Roanoke homeowner says a Flock Device was installed on her property without notice
Five new Virginia laws starting July 1: What you need to know
Christiansburg police chief addresses ALPR misconceptions, explains data rules
Supreme Court strikes down Hawaii law requiring permission to carry guns in stores and hotels

Weather

Steamy, Stormy, and Sizzling: Here’s what to expect over the next 7 days

Edward Shaw, Meteorologist

Roanoke, VA – If I had three words to sum up the next seven days,it would be the three words in this article’s headline.

80s and 90s

While Thursday is dry with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s, we start seeing more moisture flow into the region Friday and into the weekend. Showers and storms will be possible for the next three days, but Saturday by far appears to be the wettest day.

2 pm saturday

Going into next week we’ll have a pretty significant heat wave inbound. It is entirely possible we’re talking about temperatures closing in on 100 by the end of next week. Certainly something to watch for as we inch closer to July 4th.

hot and stormy

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.