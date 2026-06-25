Star City Motor Madness set to roll into Roanoke with 300 classic and modern cars this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Rev up those engines! More than 300 vehicles are set to roll into downtown Roanoke for the DMV’s Star City Motor Madness this weekend.

It will kick off Friday with a celebration at the Virginia Museum of Transportation from 5 to 9 p.m. Collector cars will have special parking outside, and there will be live music and food trucks.

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The main car show takes place Saturday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., centered along Jefferson Street in downtown Roanoke. DMV Commissioner Saundra M. Jack will present the Commissioner’s Trophy, one of the event’s top honors, to a lucky winner with a standout vehicle from this year’s entries.

“This is what it’s all about—serving the motoring public and being part of the communities we serve,” Jack said. “Virginia DMV’s Star City Motor Madness is more than a car show. It’s a celebration of community, history, and the shared passion so many Virginians have for cars and cruising culture.”

Founded in 2002 as a fundraiser for the Virginia Museum of Transportation, Star City Motor Madness was created to combine a love of cars and put community involvement into full gear.

“We could not be happier to kick off our 25th anniversary with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles as a top sponsor,” said Tom Cox, co-founder of Star City Motor Madness. “The Virginia DMV is a great fit and provides us the opportunity to showcase and preserve Virginia’s rich motor vehicle history alongside the organization whose roots reach back to the earliest days of automotive history. Automotive enthusiasts and the Virginia DMV have been moving Virginians forward for over 100 years!”

For many years, the event featured a “cruise-in” along Williamson Road, a popular strip for cruising in the 1950s and 1960s. That portion was canceled in February 2024 due to concerns about safety and traffic congestion.

Admission and parking are free, and basic vehicle registration is $30. For more information about the event, please visit: starcitymotormadness.com.