Man charged with setting Danville City Councilman on fire changes plea to guilty

DANVILLE, Va. – The man charged with setting Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler on fire has changed his plea to guilty on 2 charges and had his breaking and entering charge dropped.

Shotsie Michael Buck-Hayes stilll faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding. Attempted first degree murder carries a 2–10-year sentence, while the latter two carry sentences of 20 years-life.

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Buck-Hayes had previously pled not guilty in an April 1st hearing. The week-long trial that was previously set to start April 20th will no longer happen, and instead Buck-Hayes will have a sentencing date in the coming months.

Buck-Hayes was arrested on July 30th after he allegedly broke into Vogler’s office at Showcase magazine, dumped a container of gasoline on him and lit him on fire.

Previous court testimony revealed Buck-Hayes told police he intended to kill Vogler in the attack over an alleged affair Vogler was having with Buck-Hayes’ wife.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more details become available.