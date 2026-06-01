28-year-old passenger dies in Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 28-year-old passenger died in a Bedford County crash on Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Cotton Town Road when Bedford County deputies tried to stop a 2013 BMW 335 for speeding. Authorities say the vehicle refused to stop, leading to a chase. The vehicle eventually lost control on Cotton Town Road, ran off the right side of the roadway, and hit a home, according to Virginia State Police.

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Authorities say the passenger, Ke-Eric Kashawn Davis, of Lynchburg, died at the scene. The driver of the BMW was taken to a Lynchburg hospital. Charges are pending at this time.

We’re told no one inside the home was hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.