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Tractor-trailer crash on I-581S in Roanoke cleared

Heads up, drivers! A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 581 southbound is causing delays, according to VDOT. (VDOT)

ROANOKE, Va.UPDATE:

As of 11:45 a.m. on Monday, the crash has been cleared, and all lanes have been reopened.

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ORIGINAL STORY:

Heads up, drivers! A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 581 southbound is causing delays, according to Virginia State Police.

It happened at the 0.3 mile marker. At this time, the north left lane and south left lanes are closed.

Stay with 10 News for the latest traffic updates.

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