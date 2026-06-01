Man dead following single-vehicle crash in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Henry County on Saturday, Virginia State Police said.
VSP said the crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday on Chatham Road, about one-tenth of a mile east of Rob Lee Drive in Henry County.
Authorities said a Jeep was travelling east when it ran off the side of the roadway, struck the guardrail and overturned.
The driver was identified as 19-year-old Jason Pendleton. Unfortunately, he died at the scene, police said.
This crash is still under investigation.
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