Stunning Monday Weather!

We are starting off the work week with beautiful conditions! Your out-the-door forecast this morning doesn’t even call for a light jacket. We will make it into the 80s today by the skin of our teeth, with nothing more than just a few passing clouds for the morning.

Out The Door (WSLS 2026)

The setup today does bring a few showers and storms to the Southeast, some that could be strong to severe. We will stay dry for the most part, but can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm for the Highlands Zone this afternoon.

Monday Setup (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows the front that will move through the area today and bring a bit of cloud cover to the region, with isolated instances of precipitation in the mountains. The bulk of the rainfall will stay well to the south of us today.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Today and tomorrow will be the best chances for rainfall throughout the week, with high pressure taking over for the latter half of the week as high temperatures remain in the 60s and 70s.