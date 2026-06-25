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Local News

WATCH: 10 News interview with Buzz4Good creator Michael Hemphill

Rachel Lucas, Anchor and Health Reporter

10 News Digital Team

10 News is a proud partner with the producers of “BUZZ,” a public television series that highlights the nonprofits across Southwest Virginia.

10 News Anchor Rachel Lucas spoke with creator Michael Hemphill during our 5:30 show Thursday evening about a special episode featuring the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center.

You can also watch that full episode on our website at 7:30 p.m. Thursday by clicking here.

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