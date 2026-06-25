WATCH: 10 News interview with Buzz4Good creator Michael Hemphill
10 News is a proud partner with the producers of “BUZZ,” a public television series that highlights the nonprofits across Southwest Virginia.
10 News Anchor Rachel Lucas spoke with creator Michael Hemphill during our 5:30 show Thursday evening about a special episode featuring the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center.
You can also watch that full episode on our website at 7:30 p.m. Thursday by clicking
here.
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About the Authors Rachel Lucas headshot
Watch Rachel anchor weekdays during 10 News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 7 p.m. Rachel also specializes in health reporting and provides daily reports during HealthWatch. A Southwest Virginia native, Rachel takes pride in covering local news for the place she calls home.
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