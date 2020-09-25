WATCH LIVE: Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be honored in ceremony

59ºF

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

There will be a ceremony honoring Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. after which she will lie in state until 12:30.

Her casket will be carried out of the Capitol and depart at 12:45 p.m.

