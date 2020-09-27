Northern Virginia school district apologizes for history of racism

ASHBURN, Va. – A public school system in Virginia has apologized for its history of racial segregation and a more recent pattern of discriminating against Black students.

The Washington Post reports that the Loudoun County Public Schools addressed its apology on Friday to the county’s Black community in a letter and video.

The county fought a school desegregation order for more than a decade after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it illegal.

Michelle Thomas, president of the local NAACP, questioned whether the apology is genuine. Rob Doolittle, a spokesman for the schools system, said the apology is only one step in the county’s plan to fight systemic racism.