President Trump’s message to Virginia voters: ‘Your Governor wants to obliterate your Second Amendment’

‘I have stopped him’

Ashley Curtis

President Donald Trump stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as returns to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump tweeted directly at voters in Virginia on Monday with a message about Gov. Ralph Northam, the Second Amendment and gun rights.

“Your Governor wants to obliterate your Second Amendment. I have stopped him,” Trump wrote, in part, in a tweet on Monday.

Trump continued, “I am the only thing between you and your Second Amendment.”

Trump urged that Virginians should vote for him or “wave goodbye” to low taxes and gun rights.

The tweet was posted along with several others on various topics Monday morning. Trump left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday night. Marine One landed at the White House just before 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, Gov. Ralph Northam shared an update via Twitter later on Monday morning, letting supporters know he’s “feeling good” as he and wife Pamela Northam both recover from COVID-19.

