Bed Bath & Beyond to cut back on coupon mailers

FILE - In this May 9, 2012 file photo, a Bed Bath & Beyond sign is shown in Mountain View, Calif. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond are moving sharply higher before the opening bell, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, after executives rolled out a raft of initiatives to turn the struggling chain around. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Bed Bath & Beyond is cutting back on its coupon mailers.

The company says they aren’t going away completely, but in a bid to boost profits and be more competitive on pricing with competitors, the company is planning to scale back.

Bed Bath and Beyond says it has seen more than one million new customers this year, in large part due to the pandemic.

It said those new customers skew younger, on average, and are 20% less likely to use a coupon.

