Bed Bath & Beyond to cut back on coupon mailers

Bed Bath & Beyond is cutting back on its coupon mailers.

The company says they aren’t going away completely, but in a bid to boost profits and be more competitive on pricing with competitors, the company is planning to scale back.

Bed Bath and Beyond says it has seen more than one million new customers this year, in large part due to the pandemic.

It said those new customers skew younger, on average, and are 20% less likely to use a coupon.